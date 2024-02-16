Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 629,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,924. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

