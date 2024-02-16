SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases Earnings Results

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.61 EPS.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SharkNinja stock traded up 0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting 52.35. 887,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 54.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SharkNinja by 826.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

