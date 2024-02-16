Short Interest in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Expands By 7.6%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BFC. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Bank First Price Performance

Bank First stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018. Bank First has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $897.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank First by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

