Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Decreases By 6.0%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.2 %

Belite Bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,421. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

