Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Drops By 5.3%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 405,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.27.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

