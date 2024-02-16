Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Decreases By 5.2%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,787. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

