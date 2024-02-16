Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Decreases By 6.0%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Dover alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dover

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.0 %

DOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.70. 312,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,429. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $164.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dover

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.