Short Interest in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Declines By 6.1%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 807,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 298,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,427. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

