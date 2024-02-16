Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Decreases By 6.0%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The company has a market cap of $801.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $61.08.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares during the period.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

