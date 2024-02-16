Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Rises By 15.6%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 367,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

