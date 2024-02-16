Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Drops By 11.5%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,100 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 576,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,468. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.