Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Decreases By 6.3%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 38,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 6,493,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.