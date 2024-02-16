Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Increases By 15.8%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $103,836,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,213,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $318.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,244. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $321.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.74 and its 200 day moving average is $219.29.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.