Short Interest in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expands By 15.8%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 20,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 11,086,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171,938. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.