Short Interest in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expands By 15.8%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 20,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of MRVL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 11,086,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171,938. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.52.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.