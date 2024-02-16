Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Grows By 15.5%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

OSS stock remained flat at $2.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 110,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

