Short Interest in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Grows By 15.5%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

PB traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $63.44. 469,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

