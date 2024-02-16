Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Grows By 6.9%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 1,625,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,648. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

