Short Interest in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Rises By 9.5%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

