Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expands By 8.8%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after buying an additional 713,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,117. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

