Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Drops By 15.8%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.29. 300,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,668. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

