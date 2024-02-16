Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Rises By 10.1%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 427,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,399. The firm has a market cap of $971.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

