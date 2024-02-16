Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declines By 14.9%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 1,398,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,359. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.