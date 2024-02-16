Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.76. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 231,554 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of C$76.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1346863 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Metals

In other news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$29,888.32. Insiders sold a total of 582,449 shares of company stock valued at $329,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

