Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 78000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

