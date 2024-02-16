SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.38 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 24% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $378.37 million and $249.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015535 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,968.33 or 1.00068410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00166433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002713 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,438,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,438,767.0632157 with 1,256,515,682.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.35691544 USD and is up 12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $52,866,864.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.