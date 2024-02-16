Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRRTF remained flat at $8.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

