Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.95. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 303,787 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

