Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,949.80

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,949.80 ($37.25) and traded as high as GBX 3,204 ($40.46). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,182 ($40.19), with a volume of 242,205 shares changing hands.

SKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,830 ($48.37) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.20) to GBX 3,400 ($42.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,058.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,951.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of €1.18 ($1.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,424.46%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

