Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $172.73 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.73 million and $650.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0079837 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $334.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

