South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPFI. FMR LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at $43,708,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

