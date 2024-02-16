Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Southern updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

SO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. 5,402,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

