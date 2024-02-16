Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.48. 8,508,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

