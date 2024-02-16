SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Increased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Down 0.0 %

SSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 531,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

