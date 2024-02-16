SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lifted by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. 3,806,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,750. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

