SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Balentine LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.6% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balentine LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $106,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,526,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,555,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. 2,348,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,247. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

