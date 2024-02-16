SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Balentine LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,763. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

