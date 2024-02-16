SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is Herald Investment Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Herald Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up about 2.5% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.19% of SPS Commerce worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,029 shares of company stock worth $11,033,854. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.60. 81,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,626. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

