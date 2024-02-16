Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) PT Set at C$3.75 by BMO Capital Markets

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$3.75 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Lithium

In other Standard Lithium news, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 100,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$205,000.00.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.