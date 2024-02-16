StockNews.com Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

