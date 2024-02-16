StockNews.com Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

