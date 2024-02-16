StockNews.com Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VYGR
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.