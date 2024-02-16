StockNews.com Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Buy

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of CORT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 2,347,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

