StockNews.com Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Buy”

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SFL Price Performance

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.86. 1,211,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SFL by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SFL by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SFL by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

