Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.32

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.32 and traded as low as $17.10. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

