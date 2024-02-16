T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 4.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,892,000 after purchasing an additional 482,133 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.41. 4,543,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,515. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

