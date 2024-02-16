Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Targa Resources Stock Performance
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.
Institutional Trading of Targa Resources
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
