TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.99

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.99 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.67). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 128.25 ($1.62), with a volume of 20,492 shares trading hands.

TClarke Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.97.

TClarke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.