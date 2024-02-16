Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,551.82

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,551.82 ($19.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,414 ($17.86). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,414 ($17.86), with a volume of 173,324 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,675.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a GBX 36 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,647.06%.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

