Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,865 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Telos were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,666,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 133,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,632. The company has a market cap of $281.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

