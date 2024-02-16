Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tenaris by 67.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 576,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Tenaris by 9.8% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 362.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 127,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 100,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,973,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,086. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

