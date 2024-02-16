Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) CEO Faraz Ali Sells 6,358 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 729,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.50. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

