Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $724.85 million and $60.83 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001364 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001192 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,808,572,650,686 coins and its circulating supply is 5,780,428,672,021 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

